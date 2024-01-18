close_game
News / Trending / Suresh Raina says Rohit Sharma is 'GOAT for a reason', Suryakumar Yadav agrees

Suresh Raina says Rohit Sharma is ‘GOAT for a reason’, Suryakumar Yadav agrees

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 18, 2024 07:21 PM IST

While Suresh Raina commented ‘GOAT for a reason’ on Rohit Sharma’s post, Suryakumar Yadav wrote ‘Ask me’ and added a few emojis, including that of a goat.

India won the third and final match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s brilliant performance. Sharma became the first batter to score five T20I hundreds and guided India to an unbeaten 190-run partnership with Rinku Singh. With this win, India claimed the series by 3-0. After the match, Sharma posted a series of pictures on Instagram. The post soon went viral with over two million likes and received numerous comments. Cricketers Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yuvraj Singh also reacted to the viral post.

Rohit Sharma shared these pics on Instagram after winning the home series against Afghanistan. (Instagram/@rohitsharma45)
Rohit Sharma shared these pics on Instagram after winning the home series against Afghanistan. (Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

“Loved it!” wrote Rohit Sharma while sharing the pictures. The first picture shows him on the pitch with Rinku Singh. Another shows him hitting the ball. The last picture shows the team posing with the trophy.

Take a look at the post here:

After Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking performance, Suresh Raina declared him the GOAT. He wrote, “Goat for a reason. Well done skipper.”

Suryakumar Yadav, too, dropped a comment. He said, “Ask me,’ and used several emojis, including that of a goat.

“Oh so you did decide to play a few balls,” expressed Yuvraj Singh.

Check out how others reacted to this Instagram post:

“We loved it too,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Well played hitman.”

“Hitman for a reason,” wrote a third.

Ind vs Afg 3rd T20I in Bengaluru

India and Afghanistan locked horns against each other on January 17 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the third T20I match of their series. India scored 212 runs, and Afghanistan matched the score, leading to a super over. The first Super Over ended in a tie, and the second Super Over was played to decide the winner - a first in the history of international cricket. India won the second Super Over and clinched the series 3-0.

