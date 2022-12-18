Home / Trending / Swiggy tweets about hilarious searches on Instamart in 2022 that ‘you wouldn't believe’

Swiggy tweets about hilarious searches on Instamart in 2022 that ‘you wouldn't believe’

Published on Dec 18, 2022 08:41 PM IST

Swiggy’s tweet about hilarious searches on Instamart prompted people to share various reactions.

Swiggy’s list of hilarious searches on Instamart contains different items, including beds (representational image).(Unsplash/@Kenny Eliason)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever used Swiggy’s Instamart feature? It is a hyperlocal delivery marketplace designed for groceries and other essential items that people often need in their daily lives. People can search for products listed in the inventory on the Instamart section on the Swiggy app and order. Swiggy has now shared a list of hilarious searches that they received in 2022. There is a high possibility that their tweet will leave you chuckling.

“Things you wouldn't believe people have searched on Instamart,” Swiggy tweeted and then shared a list of the words. The first word they listed is “Petrol” which they added has been searched 5,981 times. The next one they added is “Underwear” and it has been searched for 8,810 times. For the third word, Swiggy also added multiple question marks indicating how it left them baffled.

We won’t give away every word on the list, so take a look:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 650 likes. Furthermore, the post has also accumulated several comments. Many expressed their surprise at seeing the word “Mommy” on the list. A Twitter user also shared a possible theory as to why people searched for it. “Mommy is Mamy poko pants (diapers for kids). BTW it is always out of stock on Instamart,” they wrote.

“Who would need an underwear instantly? and how will they take delivery?” wondered another. “Are you saying nobody searched for love?” joked another. What are your thoughts on Swiggy’s post?

twitter
