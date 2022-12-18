Swiggy tweets about hilarious searches on Instamart in 2022 that ‘you wouldn't believe’

Have you ever used Swiggy’s Instamart feature? It is a hyperlocal delivery marketplace designed for groceries and other essential items that people often need in their daily lives. People can search for products listed in the inventory on the Instamart section on the Swiggy app and order. Swiggy has now shared a list of hilarious searches that they received in 2022. There is a high possibility that their tweet will leave you chuckling.

“Things you wouldn't believe people have searched on Instamart,” Swiggy tweeted and then shared a list of the words. The first word they listed is “Petrol” which they added has been searched 5,981 times. The next one they added is “Underwear” and it has been searched for 8,810 times. For the third word, Swiggy also added multiple question marks indicating how it left them baffled.

We won’t give away every word on the list, so take a look:

things you wouldn't believe people have searched on instamart:



𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 5,981 times

𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 8,810 times

𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐲 7,275 times????

𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐚 20,653 times

𝐛𝐞𝐝 23,432 times — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 16, 2022

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 650 likes. Furthermore, the post has also accumulated several comments. Many expressed their surprise at seeing the word “Mommy” on the list. A Twitter user also shared a possible theory as to why people searched for it. “Mommy is Mamy poko pants (diapers for kids). BTW it is always out of stock on Instamart,” they wrote.

“Who would need an underwear instantly? and how will they take delivery?” wondered another. “Are you saying nobody searched for love?” joked another. What are your thoughts on Swiggy’s post?

