Swimsuit round out, CPR training in: England beauty pageant embraces new standard, internet reacts

In a surprising - and welcoming - move, Miss England beauty queens will not be judged based on how well they carry themselves in their swimwear but on their ability to perform CPR. Current Miss World England Milla Magee is the brain behind the CPR round in the beauty pageant. (Instagram/@milla.magee__)

The current Miss World England, Milla Magee, pushed for this change to scrap the outdated swimwear round in the 97-year-old competition. In this new move, the contestants will be judged on how well they can perform life-saving skills like chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Milla Magee’s motivation:

The New York Post reported that Magee’s family tragedy became the reason behind her strong push for this round in the beauty pageant. She is a lifeguard and has fiercely advocated for CPR education over the years.

“When my grandparents suffered heart attacks at home, no one knew what to do,” Magee told South West News Service (SWNS), cited the New York Post. “Family members waited for help that came too late,” she continued.

“If just one of them had known CPR, maybe their story — and mine — would be different,” she added.

How will the contestant show their CPR knowledge?

According to the outlet, the contestants can get creative while showing the world how well-versed they are in CPR. One way they can do so is by sharing their knowledge online, or they can teach it to their communities.

A statement was also shared on Magee’s Instagram page. “Contestants who reach the semi and final of the next Miss England contest will now have the option of actively being involved in teaching local kids how to perform CPR in towns and cities throughout England. This initiative is now an official round in the semi final contest and part of Milla Magee's Beauty with a Purpose project.,” it read. The post added that she would also be taking the initiative to the 72nd Miss World which is scheduled to take place in May in India.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “The best idea for a round in Miss England! Beauty with a purpose and supporting each other's projects is so important” Another added, “Fantastic initiative from someone who has had to use CPR.” A third joined, “Go Milla, you are the best.” A fourth commented, “Wonderful idea.”

“I’m fighting to make CPR training mandatory in schools,” Magee told SWNS, cited the New York Post. In 2024, she created a Change.org petition titled “Go Far With CPR – Make CPR Education Mandatory in English Schools.”