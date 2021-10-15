Home / Trending / Take a trip to the neighbouring galaxy Andromeda with this amazing Nasa video
trending

Take a trip to the neighbouring galaxy Andromeda with this amazing Nasa video

The video shared by Nasa about Andromeda galaxy mesmerised people.
Nasa posted this video of Andromeda on Instagram.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Nasa posted this video of Andromeda on Instagram.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

“Hey, neighbor,” this is what Nasa wrote while sharing a video of the Andromeda galaxy. Posted on Instagram, the share by the space agency is simply incredible. There is a possibility that the post will leave you stunned.

“The nearby Andromeda Galaxy is the largest galaxy in the “Local Group” – a collection of galaxies that our Milky Way also belongs to. This Hubble view of a portion of Andromeda reveals millions of stars. A rich mix of old red stars and young blue stars shine, along with occasional background galaxies and filaments of dust,” Nasa wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the incredible share:

+

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 94,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. The post has also accumulated varied comments.

“We are sooo small,” wrote an Instagram user. “Magnificent,” expressed another. “Incomprehensible,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out