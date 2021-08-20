Tale of this calm and polite elephant baby is simply heartwarming. Watch

A post about an elephant baby named Musiara is now winning netizens’ hearts. There is a possibility that this calm and polite gentle giant will win you over too. The post, along with a super sweet video, is shared on Sheldrick Trust’s Instagram page.

The organization started their post by writing how every elephant “takes life at their own pace.” Then they explained about Musiara whose pace is “decidedly” slow. “While most of the orphans feel a bit of peer pressure to leave their stockades at the same time as their friends, this little boy refuses to be rushed. See how he saunters out of “Class 1” (the room reserved for the youngest orphans) long after the others, enjoys a leisurely stretch, and only then does he deign to join the rest of the herd,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they also shared a story about how the elephant baby’s ‘laidback approach to life’ served him well. “One morning last month, two bulls drinking outside the compound caught his eye. He strolled over in a measured walk and proceeded to squeeze himself between them. Because he was so calm and polite, the bulls happily allowed him to join their drinking circle. Afterwards, Musiara scampered over to Ambo and Dololo, no doubt to brag about his successful interaction!” they shared.

Take a look at the video that captures the adorable Musiara:

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has already gathered more than 20,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Haha! He’s one of our fosters, and funnily enough, we share the same slow morning pace,” wrote an Instagram user. “Marching to the beat of his own drum! What a beautiful lesson in authenticity Musiara has for all of us,” commented another. “Musiara does it his way, and who are we mere humans to argue with that??” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON