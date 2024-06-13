Tamil producer thanks Elon Musk for using his film's poster in iconic meme to take a dig at Apple-OpenAI deal

Elon Musk took a dig at the Apple-OpenAI deal on June 11 by using an iconic Indian meme featuring the film 2017 Thappattam. Through the meme, he expressed his concerns over data violations that could happen as Apple integrates several features of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its system. Now, Adham Bava, the producer of the film Thappattam, took to X to thank the Tesla CEO for making his film's poster a worldwide hit. Elon Musk shared this meme featuring the film Thappattam.

While sharing the meme, Musk, in the caption, wrote, "How intelligence works". The meme shows a man and a woman sharing coconut water, while the accompanying text discusses potential privacy violations resulting from Apple sharing data with OpenAI. (Also Read: Elon Musk says iPhone, MacBook will be banned in his companies if Apple uses OpenAI)

After the meme went viral, Bava reshared it and wrote, "My thanks to Elon Musk for making my movie Thappattam poster world famous." Alongside he also shared the poster of the movie.

About Apple-OpenAI deal:

At WWDC 2024, Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, stated that ChatGPT would be available on Apple devices. ChatGPT will be connected with Siri to help it gather context and generate relevant results. According to Apple, Siri will be able to cross-reference many apps to gather more particular information about the user's request. (Also Read: Elon Musk had sex with a SpaceX employee, asked a woman to have his babies: Report)

Apple has verified that customers can utilise ChatGPT without registering an account. Customers who have paid for ChatGPT will also have access to these services, and they can link their paid accounts to gain access to all premium features. Additionally, the corporation stated that customer requests and information will not be recorded. (Also Read: Elon Musk accused of insider trading again: ‘Sold Tesla stock when he knew…’)