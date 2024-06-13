 Tamil producer thanks Elon Musk for using his film's poster in iconic meme to take a dig at Apple-OpenAI deal | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil producer thanks Elon Musk for using his film's poster in iconic meme to take a dig at Apple-OpenAI deal

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 13, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Adham Bava, the producer of the film Thappattam, took to X to thank the Tesla CEO Elon Musk for making his film's poster a worldwide hit.

Elon Musk took a dig at the Apple-OpenAI deal on June 11 by using an iconic Indian meme featuring the film 2017 Thappattam. Through the meme, he expressed his concerns over data violations that could happen as Apple integrates several features of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its system. Now, Adham Bava, the producer of the film Thappattam, took to X to thank the Tesla CEO for making his film's poster a worldwide hit.

Elon Musk shared this meme featuring the film Thappattam.
Elon Musk shared this meme featuring the film Thappattam.

While sharing the meme, Musk, in the caption, wrote, "How intelligence works". The meme shows a man and a woman sharing coconut water, while the accompanying text discusses potential privacy violations resulting from Apple sharing data with OpenAI. (Also Read: Elon Musk says iPhone, MacBook will be banned in his companies if Apple uses OpenAI)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

After the meme went viral, Bava reshared it and wrote, "My thanks to Elon Musk for making my movie Thappattam poster world famous." Alongside he also shared the poster of the movie.

Take a look at the post here:

About Apple-OpenAI deal:

At WWDC 2024, Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, stated that ChatGPT would be available on Apple devices. ChatGPT will be connected with Siri to help it gather context and generate relevant results. According to Apple, Siri will be able to cross-reference many apps to gather more particular information about the user's request. (Also Read: Elon Musk had sex with a SpaceX employee, asked a woman to have his babies: Report)

Apple has verified that customers can utilise ChatGPT without registering an account. Customers who have paid for ChatGPT will also have access to these services, and they can link their paid accounts to gain access to all premium features. Additionally, the corporation stated that customer requests and information will not be recorded. (Also Read: Elon Musk accused of insider trading again: ‘Sold Tesla stock when he knew…’)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Tamil producer thanks Elon Musk for using his film's poster in iconic meme to take a dig at Apple-OpenAI deal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On