Tarot reader claims making paneer at home ‘affects you emotionally’. Internet has a field day

A tarot card reader urged people to stop making paneer at home as it has “emotional” consequences, including “anxiety, stress, emotional imbalance, and depression”. Dr Tejaswi Desai, in her Instagram post, said that “curdling the milk by adding lemon or any sour component weakens the influence of the Moon,” which symbolises emotions. Her post didn’t go down well with social media users, with an individual asking, “If milk is Moon, then gas stove is Sun?” Another suggested, “If you read the word ‘tarot’ in any online profile, run.” One social media user even declared her “Nirmal Baba light” over her claims. Screengrab from the Instagram post highlighting the emotional effects of making paneer at home. (Instagram/@shivaaydivine_tarrot)

While sharing a video of an individual making paneer, Desai wrote, “Do you make paneer at home often? Then this is definitely for you.”

“Milk represents the Moon, which is the planet for emotions. When you curdle the milk by adding lemon or any sour component, then you weaken your Moon, which indirectly causes anxiety, stress, emotional imbalance, and depression. It can also lead to fights at home. So, stop making paneer at home,” she added.

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

Fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya shared screengrabs from Desai’s Instagram post and wrote, “Another source of protein in the drain! Don’t make paneer at home.”

Another X user reacted to the viral claim and wrote, “What a trap! I do have anxiety, stress, depression, emotional imbalance, etc., and I made chhena with lemon in milk twice in 2020. They talk about such generic possibilities that anybody would fall into their trap and relate it to themselves.”

“I will definitely get anxiety and depression if I keep on buying 200 gm paneer for ₹150 every day instead of making it with ₹58 milk at home,” expressed a third internet user Astha Gupta.

A fourth commented, “According to her, it’s fine if we consume the paneer made by someone else because the moon will get offended only if we try to make the paneer at home.”

The tarot reader who made the viral claim has over 72,000 followers on Instagram and is a “tarot and akashic reader”. Desai, who claims to be a Reiki master and Lama Fera Grandmaster, says that “she is doctor by profession and healer by choice”.