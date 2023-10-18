‘Tates don’t give up', Andrew Tate shares a heartfelt tribute to father

Andrew Tate's Twitter tribute: A son's love for Emory Tate. (Cobratate/Twitter.X)(Twitter.X)

In a touching series of tweets, Andrew Tate, the prominent yet controversial social media personality and former kickboxing world champion, has recently taken to X, formerly Twitter, to express his admiration and love for his father, Emory Tate.

Emory Andrew Tate Jr. was an American chess international master. He passed away on October 17, 2015. On a podcast, Andrew mentioned, “My father died during a chess tournament, which is the best possible death I could've wished for him; he died in a battle as he should. He was a warrior his entire life.”

Andrew constantly brings his father up as his interactions progress, whether on streams or podcasts, and constantly makes mention to his fans of the role his father, Emory Tate, played in life.

These tweets provide a glimpse into the strong bond between the father and son, highlighting their shared interests and deep connection.

The first tweet shared by Andrew features a collage of himself smoking a cigar and wearing black shades alongside his father, Emory Tate, captioned, "RIP OG. I have your name and your heart. We fight till the end. Tates do not give up."

In a subsequent tweet, Andrew captioned a photo of Emory Tate engaged in a game of chess with the caption, “Master Po.”

Another tweet in this series is a retweet by Andrew of a message originally posted by Emory Tate. In this tweet, Emory gets into the psychological effects of mind manipulation and its historical implications, saying, "Get into lock-step. Lose ur mind." Andrew's decision to share this message shows his respect for his father's intellectual depth and willingness to engage in thought-provoking discussions.

As the list of admiration for Emory Tate goes on, Andrew also shares a tweet by Emory Tate, which conveys, “If one thing I have learned, cowards hunt in packs. Some cowards join gangs or even police forces or secret centers of power. Beware.”

To cap off this series of touching tributes, Andrew shared another tweet from Emory Tate, addressing the love of parents for their children. In this tweet, Emory exclaims, "I am certain mine are 'perfect'."

In these tweets, Andrew Tate showcases the love and admiration he holds for his father, Emory Tate, while simultaneously engaging with his father's intellectual and philosophical insights.

These expressions of love and shared values demonstrate the powerful bond between father and son. The series of tweets has resonated with their followers, creating a wave of support and appreciation for the father-son duo.

