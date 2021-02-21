Teacher takes care of rescued owl before releasing it back into the wild. Watch
Every now and then you may come across such videos which are so wholesome that they leave you with a smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart. Just like this video showcasing how a teacher took care of a rescued owl and eventually released it back into the wild.
Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip is absolutely heartwarming to watch. “This short video will bring smiles to your faces. Bird thanked in the end,” Kaswan wrote while sharing the clip.
Replying to his own post, he also shared details about the teacher who is now being called an ‘angel’ by tweeple. “He is Dinbandhu babu. One of our volunteer. I have never seen more dedicated person than him. From civet cats to birds & from turtles to all kind of snakes. He rescues them and look after them. Doing this from last many many years. By profession he is a government teacher,’ Kaswan tweeted.
Take a look at the posts:
The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 34,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The posts have also gathered tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the man for his selfless and kind gestures.
“He is an angel,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is heart touching. Feeding the bird like a mother,” expressed another. “It's really heart winning,” shared a third.
Here’s what some others wrote:
What do you think of the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teacher takes care of rescued owl before releasing it back into the wild. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rage room' in Brazil’s Sao Paulo helps people to vent their anger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivek Oberoi features in Mumbai Police’s ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German rock band turns van into club, stages gig for one fan at a time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hilarious to awful: Titanic's alternate ending video goes viral, people react
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Let’s go’: Video shows sweet interaction between keeper and elephant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Staff goes out of their way to retrieve man’s wedding ring from rubbish pile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feeding time for seven adorable cats documented in this wonderful video. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Owl stuck in pit toilet vent rescued. Flies away after regaining strength
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dancing Dadi performs to Dola Re Dola. Video is sure to impress you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Painting portrays a ‘lifetime’ as you move around it. Video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wants to help these two brothers to get training in music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mischievous cat Tiger shamelessly chomps on pancakes during online sermon. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chef Vikas Khanna posts pic of roti with artwork. Tweeple are impressed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox