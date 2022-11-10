Teacher's practical way of tutoring physics is being applauded by netizens

Many students need help to grasp various subjects in their classes. While teachers try their best to help the students, it can sometimes still get challenging for many. So, to overcome such challenges, one teacher has found a unique way to help young ones. In a viral video, an instructor explains physics by giving his students a practical demonstration.

He explains to the pupils that two glasses are visible because the refractive indices differ. Later, he places the small glass in the bigger one and fills it with vegetable oil. As he is filling the glass, the small one loses its visibility because the glass's and oil's refractive index are now the same. For the unversed, the refractive index measures the bending of a light ray when passing from one medium to another.

Twitter user Deepak Prabhu shared this video. In the post's caption, the user wrote, "He is a real hardcore teacher and not the ones who just want to shine speaking English. "

Take a look at the video here:

He is a real hardcore teacher and not the ones who just want to shine speaking English. pic.twitter.com/BMj2zAIEog — Deepak Prabhu (@ragiing_bull) November 8, 2022

Since this clip was shared, it has been viewed 80,000 times and has 6000 likes. Many people have applauded his efforts. One person wrote, "Absolutely correct, A hardcore teacher who has indebt knowledge of the subject, not a rote learner. Perfect way of teaching. " A second person added, "Thanks to Youtube, my son now studies mostly from such teachers. It is Hindi, but for science, it doesn't matter." A third person added, "Excellent example. These are the kind of teachers who make the difference."