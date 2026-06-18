Tech founder hated working 8 hours in office: ‘I’m happy sitting in my village’
A software developer and founder has revealed that he is much happier building his company from a smaller city rather than a tier-1 tech hub.
A software developer and founder has revealed that he is much happier building his company from a smaller city rather than a tier-1 tech hub. Manu Arora is the founder of web development studio Aceternity who took to X to reveal how he “hated every minute” of working from office.
Arora said in his X post that when he worked at a large company with a huge campus, he would go into work with thousands of other people at his desk for eight hours a day.
“Hated every minute”
He candidly confessed in his post that he was never smart enough to crack FAANG, which is the internet shorthand for the world’s biggest tech companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.
However, when he did join a big company, he hated sitting at his desk for eight hours a day while doing nothing.
“I was never able to get into a FAANG, didn't even get an interview because I was so bad at data structures & algorithms AND had bad grades,” Arora said in his X post.
“But when I DID join a company with a campus that big, I had to go there everyday with 10231293 others like me, entering a building, sitting at my desk for 8 hours and doing absolutely nothing, something flipped.
“That wasn't for me, I hated every minute of it,” he added.
The founder and techie said that he is much happier “sitting in my village, building things I love and care about.” According to his LinkedIn profile, Arora is based in Jaipur.
(Also read: FAANG techie whose role got restructured due to AI gets 100% hike at new job: ‘He learnt AI properly’)
Post sparks debate
The post sparked a debate on the pros and cons of working from a tier-1 vs a tier-2 city, on joining big companies vs small startups.
“I joined FAANG and left when I experienced the kind of people working there. Grass always looks greener on the other side but it's not,” Rajatendu Dey wrote in the comments section.
“Currently I'm in the same spot. Wanna create some cool stuff and work on my craft but at the moment financially not on the good spot and after my not so good start with career there is a bit hesitation to take a leap from here. But I promise I'll be there soon where I want to be,” revealed X user Yash Solanki.
“Building at home and selling, you have cracked the better life, congrats,” wrote one person.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More