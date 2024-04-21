Techie claims a man on Delhi metro station spit on her: ‘The worst part is he wasn't even sorry'

Indian techie Rishika Gupta recently shared a disturbing incident where she was spat on by a man at a metro station. Gupta wrote a post on X to detail about the incident. Her post went viral and received numerous reactions from people. A woman claimed that a man spat on her at a metro station. (HT PHOTO)

“A man like him does not deserve to be surrounded by civilians. I was on the escalator of a metro station, and he was behind me. And what he did after that was just beyond anything. He spat on me. He was chewing tobacco or I don’t know what, but he spat on me. I don’t even want to mention his intention of doing all this, which was very clear from the place he spat on me. I just don’t understand what these kinds of people think and how dirty someone can be. The worst part is he wasn't even sorry for what he did. I hope no woman comes across a human like him.” wrote Gupta in her post. She also shared a picture of the man who spat on her. (Also Read: Bengaluru techie, 26, quits her job to steal laptops from PG accommodations, arrested)

Later she also shared a picture of her jeans where the man spat on her.

This post was shared on April 20. Since being posted, it has garnered close to eight lakh views. The share also has more than 3,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Techie in Bengaluru narrowly escapes accident that kills, severely injures others. Thanks to a seat belt)

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "I hate that we as women have to go through this BS. Similar things happened to me in a crowded workshop last month and it was so disgusting. No one helped or took action, neither the police nor the hotel management, which was even more painful."

A second shared, "If anyone spots him in public please give the same treatment, sudhar jayega."

"Tobacco consumption should be fined in public places, regardless," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Chewing of tobacco is not allowed in Delhi Metro.

Delhi metro comes under tobacco free zone. You should have reached to security and hand them the details, they would have checked camera and caught him in that station or next. Did you follow? Or let him go?"