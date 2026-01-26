Techie from Tier 3 college shares how she landed a job at Google: 'You don’t need a perfect start'

A techie from a Tier 3 college has caught social media’s attention after sharing how she landed a job at Google. In a series of Instagram posts, Archy Gupta, who, according to her bio, is a software engineer at Google, narrated her career path, from studying at a Tier 3 college to securing an L4 role at the tech giant. Gupta shared that her journey began in 2017 when she graduated from a Tier 3 college in Bhopal. (Instagram/@archy.gupta)

“Consistency looks boring while you’re doing it. No instant wins. No big moments. Just showing up again and again. But over time, it compounds. Quiet effort turns into visible results. You don’t need a perfect start. You need to stay in the game long enough,” she wrote in the caption.

From Tier 3 college to Google Gupta shared that her journey began in 2017 when she graduated from a Tier 3 college in Bhopal. With only a handful of service-based companies visiting the campus, she still believed that something bigger was possible. She took every opportunity that came her way, even if it meant travelling across cities with “nothing but hope”.

She said that by November of her final year, she was placed in a service-based company. “But deep down, I knew this was just the beginning,” she wrote. Gupta then decided to step back and focus on building strong fundamentals, spending time learning problem-solving, databases and computer fundamentals.

Soon after, she received a referral for a product-based company internship at OpenText. The interviews were held in Hyderabad. She travelled, cleared the rounds, got selected and moved cities within 10 days.

Gupta said that she continued giving online assessments and interviews at OpenText, hoping to convert her internship into a full-time role. Months passed with few openings, and rejections followed. With just 15 days left to join the service-based company, she was preparing to leave Hyderabad when she finally received the full-time offer from OpenText. “That one interview chance changed everything,” she wrote.