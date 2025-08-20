Search
Techie with ‘ 1 crore net worth’ at 25 opens up about immense stress at work: ‘Lost hair, lost weight’

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 05:30 am IST

The techie claimed he created his portfolio worth ₹1 crore, adding that though he has money, the stress of the job is taking a toll on him.

A post on Reddit by a techie who claims to have built a portfolio worth 1 crore after working for just four years has intrigued people. In the post, the individual also opened up about the toll of success.

A techie shared that he has created a portfolio of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore by carefully investing his salary. (Unsplash/aksangai)
A techie shared that he has created a portfolio of 1 crore by carefully investing his salary. (Unsplash/aksangai)

The person wrote, “I reached 1 crore net worth, across equity (Indian + US), MFs (Indian), deposits and money at hand at the age 25. It was shortly before I turned 26, but my aim was to reach that at 25. So that's a target achieved I guess.”

The techie then gives a detailed account of when and how they achieved their goal. However, the person also mentioned, “While the financial freedom spoils you. The stress from work is extremely high. Quite literally, it breaks you down. I have lost hair, lost weight, at times drank alcohol very frequently just to cope with it. In my defense, I am taking better care of myself now.”

Take a look at the full post:

Reached 1 crore net worth at 25. All self made as a salaried employee
by u/confused_aatma_999 in Indian_flex

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “You are probably not reaching 10 million from a job in India anytime soon. You will be so old that retiring early doesn't even matter (early 50s or never). You pay 40% income tax and 20% GST. First reach a million. You will understand that it is not as easy. You at least need to work for 25 years and be lucky with your portfolio.”

Another posted, “Have you thought of giving back to society or doing something purposeful with your talent and time?” The OP replied, “Giving away money still feels hard, apart from the small stuff like tipping and all. I don't have anything planned yet. I've thought about it, though. Sponsoring someone's education or medical treatment would be the most direct way to impact someone. But there's still time in that. Maybe in a few years. I do random stuff, though. There's an Instagram account which does a lot of philanthropy for dogs (Pillu bhai and gang, if someone remembers). I've donated a couple of thousand to them. Given 3000 to Wikipedia (this is total across the last 3 years).”

A third expressed, “It would be great if you can guide a few talented folks, even if they achieve 20 LPA that will be a great deal for them.” A fourth wrote, “Bhai itni salary me tohh mei 2 crore se jyada bana leta khair koi nhi neend raat me aati hai ki nhi???” OP responded, “Sleep schedule is bad. I even wrote this post at 2am before going to bed. But I do get 7 hours on most days. I sleep late since my work meetings creep into evenings (sometimes till 11pm).”

