Techie quits 65 LPA job, takes 6-month break to travel, rejoins same company with a pay hike

A techie has drawn attention on Reddit after sharing his unusual career choice of quitting a lucrative job, travelling for six months, and then returning to the same company with renewed energy. A techie left a high-paying role, enjoyed life with travel and a new car, and later returned to the same company with a salary hike.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Posting under the username Creative_System6833, the techie revealed, “So last year I decided to quit my job where I was making 65 LPA. I didn’t jump into another role, just bought a car and spent the next 6 months enjoying life, travelling around, doing whatever I felt like. Those months went by super fast, but honestly I don’t regret it at all.”

Return with renewed motivation

The developer explained that after his extended break, he re-joined his former employer with a raise of around 15 per cent. “Now I’ve joined back the same company (with a raise lol) and I feel way more motivated to work. I look at money differently too, there’s a lot more respect for it now. The break really reset me,” he wrote, adding that the decision had given him both perspective and purpose.

He further shared details about his financial situation, clarifying that he receives his salary in US dollars and enjoys tax benefits under Indian laws. He mentioned plans to pursue a master’s degree in the United States, something his company’s founders were aware of. “I’m unmarried and have some time to play around with my career. That’s why I joined the same firm again with good pay and tax benefits which Indian companies usually don’t easily match when it comes to in-hand,” he added.

Online reactions

The post quickly sparked interest, with several users applauding the decision while others raised questions. One comment read, “Taking such a break requires courage, not everyone can step away from a high salary.” Another user said, “Respect for prioritising mental health and personal freedom over constant grind.” A third pointed out, “Interesting that you rejoined the same firm; it shows you left on good terms.”

Some, however, expressed scepticism. “Only someone with a dollar-based salary could manage this in India,” one remarked. Another commented, “Wish more people had this privilege, but reality doesn’t allow everyone to risk a gap.” Others admired his clarity, with one noting, “You’ve managed to reset your mindset, that’s rare,” while another added, “A 15 per cent hike after a break sounds like a dream scenario.”