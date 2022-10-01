Teen selling lemonade to collect money for soccer camp gets a sweet surprise

Time and again, our parents try to make us realise the importance of money and how challenging it can be to earn it. So, when a boy from Nashville wanted to attend a soccer camp, his father asked him to pay for at least half of the amount. The teen then took up the challenge and set up a lemonade stand amid a heatwave to earn money for his camp. As he stood in the heat and attempted to raise some money, he was pleasantly surprised by TikTokers Lexy and Austin Burke, who raise money through "Venmo challenges." For the unversed, Venmo is an American mobile payment service that acts as a digital wallet.

Lexy Burke took to Instagram and shared the inspiring story of the teen trying to earn for his camp. A video posted by her shows her reaching his lemonade stall and asking him for a glass. Then, she asks him if he is trying to raise money for something. In response, the teen informs her that he plays competitive soccer and is invited to Portugal with his team. However, since the soccer camp cost a lot, his father wanted him to pay for at least half of it. After learning about his story, Lexi and Austin decided to surprise the kid with $1,100! The boy was taken aback upon seeing the money and immediately hugged Lexi.

Take a look at the full video of the boy being surprised with money for his camp here:

Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has gained massive traction and has been viewed more than two lakh times. The video also has up to 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One of the Instagram users wrote, "That boy's life just went a whole new direction! Awesome!" Another person said, "This makes me so happy I love seeing people doing good things and helping those in need, especially kids. " Someone even added, "This just warmed my soul. God Bless Good People like you in this world. LOVE THIS." A fourth person wrote, "This is so sweet! He was obviously motivated—and in return, rewarded!" What do you think about this video?