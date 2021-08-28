Teen’s reaction on discovering that he is going to be a big brother is priceless. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase reactions of kids or teens on learning that they are going to be a big brother or sister. There is now another inclusion to that list and it is a video that may leave you emotional.

The video is shared on the @GoodNewsCorres1’s Twitter handle. The caption mentions that the video is originally captured by the teen’s mother named Becky. “Son's reaction at finding out he's going to be a big brother. ‘I had just cried my eyes out the day before and told him I was so sorry I could never give him a sibling. I had decided to stop trying 4 weeks prior’ his mother, Becky writes,” describes the caption.

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 8,400 views and the numbers are only increasing.

“It feels soooo good to smile and remember that these moments are what life is really all about and matters most!” wrote a Twitter user. “What a beautiful reaction. He will be an awesome big brother!” shared another. “Aww,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

