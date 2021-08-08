Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad

Telangana got its first two transgender clinics in Hyderabad. The two trans clinics are part of the Union government’s plans to have exclusive transgender clinics in different metro cities across India. This plan is part of the mandated Transgender Persons Act 2019.

The city was chosen as the starting point, perhaps due to the HIV prevalence among transgender people in Hyderabad being higher, said Trans-activist Rachana Mudraboyina to Telangana Today.

“The HIV prevalence among transgender here is 6.47 percent compared with the national average of 3.13 percent. India is a partner in the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) shared objectives on health outcomes and partners with the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) to eradicate AIDS by 2030. The USAID Accelerate project too is providing technical assistance to NACO in its efforts,” quoted Mudraboyina.

“The Hyderabad Transgender Community Clinic very well fits into the USAID’s mission and objectives of the Accelerate project to prevent HIV and support antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment services among transgenders. The clinic also strives to improve the socioeconomic status of the community and take care of overall wellbeing,” she added.

The clinics opened this year starting with the first in Narayanguda on January 29 and the second on July 11 in Jeedimetla. The second clinic was inaugurated by famous drag artist, Sushant Divgikar.

The clinic is completely led by trans-representatives and welcomes any member of the community under the larger umbrella: from hijras, trans men, cross-dressers, gender non-conforming people, jogtis to shiva shaktis.

The clinic takes care of general health services, guidance and medication on hormone therapy and gender affirmation procedures; mental health counseling; HIV/STI counseling, prevention and treatment services; legal aid, and social protection services.

This story was first shared on Life Beyond Numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON