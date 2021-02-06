Terai forest division develops mixed vegetation for elephants. Here’s why
Terai Central Forest Division is planting vegetation favoured by elephants in the jungle in order to prevent them from crossing over into human habitable zones, said Divisional Forest Officer Dr. Abhilasha Singh.
"We are sowing plants in the forests itself to prevent the wild elephants to go to the human-populated areas in search of food. In view of the increasing population of elephants in such areas, the forest department is going to plant miscellaneous species in Rudrapur," Singh told ANI.
She also said the forest department is keeping the ponds filled and also erected fence in the areas where elephant movement is high.
Terai Central Forest Division team stopped the traffic where elephant movement is observed and helped them to cross the roads. ANI also took to Twitter to share some images:
What do you think of the initiative?
