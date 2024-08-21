Terrifying conditions on PIA: Man shares experience on ‘one of the most dangerous flights’

After the European Union (EU) banned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in 2020, due to concerns about Pakistan's ability to ensure compliance with international aviation standards, an individual recently took to Instagram to show what it is like to fly with the airlines. Social media user and traveller Ali Khan posted a video showcasing the terrifying conditions of PIA and his experience on "one of the most dangerous flights in the world." Snapshot of the flight seats and overhead bin inside PIA.

The video opens to show Khan getting on the flight and immediately being told by the cabin crew that he is not allowed to record anything on the flight. However, once he reaches his seat, he shows the dust-filled gaps on the chair, an almost broken seat handle, and an overhead bin that was duct-taped. As the video goes on, Khan informs that their pilot was interactive with the passengers and told people about facts and information on Skardu. (Also Read: Restaurant employees collapse, tear up on getting termination notice in Pakistan. Video)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on August 9. Since being posted, it has garnered more than seven lakh views. The share also has close to 16,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Pakistanis join Indians to sing Jana Gana Mana at UK’s Piccadilly Circus. Watch viral video)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Pakistan Airlines? I would never even consider, let alone get anywhere near one of their planes."

Another Instagram user, Cristiano Masi, commented, "I flew PIA in 1988 from Rome to Malé stopover in Athens and changing plane in Karachi. On the way back, we flew from Karachi on a 747 with only three motors over 4. We discovered it when the plane had to land in Dubai for reparation. They actually didn't so we stop in Athens for good. Man, what a journey!"

A third commented, "The airline is good. The duct tape can hold the whole plane."