Test your mind power with this AI-related brain teaser. Can you solve it?

There are several kinds of brain teasers that can keep you busy for hours or even days. While some require you to use your maths skills, others may put your vocabulary to the test. And if you happen to be someone who enjoys solving such puzzles, we have just the one for you. Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Data is Good’. The question states, “An AI model is trained with 1000 images of cats and dogs. After training, it correctly identifies 900 images. What is the model's accuracy?” (Also Read: Spot three stars among snowflakes in this brain teaser. Can you do it in five seconds?)

Take a look at the post here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people shared their responses in the comments section of the post. A few said that the correct solution is “90%”. Others said “50%”. What do you think is the answer?

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on Instagram. The puzzle stated, “One rabbit saw nine elephants while going to the river. Every elephant saw three monkeys going toward the river. Each monkey had one tortoise in each hand. How many animals are going towards the river?”

Can you solve this?