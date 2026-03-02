Thai woman marries two Austrian men in one wedding ceremony, parents approve
A Thai woman married two Austrian men in a single wedding ceremony on February 28.
A Thai woman married two Austrian men in a single wedding ceremony — with the unusual incident making national and international news. Duangduan Ketsaro, aged 37, tied the knot with two grooms on February 28, after years of dating them both.
The unusual union
According to a report in Khaosod English, the two Austrian grooms are close friends who both fell in love with Duangduan.
Duangduan is a former independent singer-songwriter who first started dating Roman, a retired Austrian police officer. The Thai woman met the retired cop while working in Pattaya and lived with him for five years.
She later met Macky, an Austrian police officer, who also fell in love with her. Macky and Duangduan dated for a year. Duangduan said all three discussed the relationship openly.
The three of them eventually decided to build a life together as a trio. On February 28, they got married in Thailand’s Prakhon Chai district in a simple and traditional ceremony, attended by close friends and family members.
Parents approve of the match(es)
The report said that Duangduan had earlier been married to a man with whom she has three children. Unfortunately, that marriage did not work out. With her music career also not working out, she began working in Pattaya to support her parents, three daughters and two grandchildren.
It was while working in Pattaya that she met Roman and Macky and the three reached a mutual understanding, which ultimately culminated in marriage.
Duangduan's parents are happy with her marriage, as are her children. (Also read: Himachal brothers who married same woman open up on relationship: ‘Sole purpose of marriage was…’)
The 37-year-old woman said she consulted her parents and children, who accepted the atypical arrangement. She said that both the Austrian men had cared for her family.
Each of them also transferred 1 million baht (nearly ₹30 lakh) as dowry to Duangduan.
Duangduan’s mother, who is 61, said she has seen her daughter struggle for many years. She added that she is satisfied as long as her daughter is happy and well cared for.
