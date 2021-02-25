IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / ‘That is what gorilla laughter sounds like’: Zoo posts clip of animals wrestling
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

‘That is what gorilla laughter sounds like’: Zoo posts clip of animals wrestling

The adorable video has now won people over.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:40 PM IST

The Internet is filled with videos which leave people amazed and amused, all at the same time. This video showcasing ‘gorilla laughter’ perfectly fits that category. Shared on Smithsonian's National Zoo’s official Instagram profile, the clip is absolutely delightful to watch.

The video shows western lowland gorilla mother and son duo named Calaya and Moke wrestling. “Wrestling with our western lowland gorilla mother-and-son duo: Calaya + Moke! Turn up the volume and listen for low, breathy, staccato vocalizations—that is what gorilla laughter sounds like!” they wrote.

Take a look and don’t forget to increase the volume:

Since being shared nearly 14 hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 41,000 views. It has also accumulated various kinds of comments from people.

“I miss the zoo so much....can’t wait for it to be open again. In the meantime, this is wonderful,” wrote an Instgram user. “I just watched this a dozen times,” expressed another. We did too.

As for this individual, they wrote, “Little ones laughing sounds wonderful in all ‘languages’.” Another person shared, “That is beautiful.”

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram video

Related Stories

A koala with a prosthetic foot lies in a tree in Lismore, Australia February 22, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. (REUTERS)
A koala with a prosthetic foot lies in a tree in Lismore, Australia February 22, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. (REUTERS)
trending

Koala named Triumph climbs and runs thanks to prosthetic foot

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Veterinarian nurse Marley Christian had rescued the joey koala in northern New South Wales in 2017, after she found him next to his dying mother with only three feet and a protruding bone in place of the fourth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

‘That is what gorilla laughter sounds like’: Zoo posts clip of animals wrestling

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The adorable video has now won people over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
trending

‘Big bird with a big story’: Amos the pelican gets forever home at Bronx Zoo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Amos the pelican was treated for his injuries and recovered, but can no longer fly or fully extend his right wing, and therefore cannot be released back into the wild.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows an elderly woman named Chellam and her grandson Akshay Partha Sarathy.(Instagram/@akshay_partha)
The image shows an elderly woman named Chellam and her grandson Akshay Partha Sarathy.(Instagram/@akshay_partha)
trending

Badshah posts clip of grandma and grandson dancing to Top Tucker

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana also liked the video of the grandma and grandson dancing duo shared by Badshah on his personal Instagram profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows lanterns made using ice.(Instagram/@clausdalby)
The image shows lanterns made using ice.(Instagram/@clausdalby)
trending

Artist creates ‘ice lanterns’ using water and balloons. Watch mesmerising video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The video prompted people to share all kinds of appreciative comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Tia holding her dad Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's hand.(Instagram/@therock)
The image shows Tia holding her dad Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's hand.(Instagram/@therock)
trending

The Rock tells daughter he is a dinosaur, her reaction will melt your heart

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Since being shared ten hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2.5 million likes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has now prompted people to share various replies.(Facebook/@SuratCityTrafficPolice)
The post has now prompted people to share various replies.(Facebook/@SuratCityTrafficPolice)
trending

Surat Police uses Daft Punk reference to share road safety post

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:53 AM IST
There is a chance the image shared alongside the post may leave you giggling and also make you appreciate the department’s creativity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dad bringing food to her daughter.(Twitter/@sarsouura_)
The image shows the dad bringing food to her daughter.(Twitter/@sarsouura_)
trending

Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST
"Wow he's so great,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the man with the cat.(Reddit/aww)
The image shows the man with the cat.(Reddit/aww)
trending

Video shows kitty’s beard grooming session for human. It may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:27 AM IST
“We have a Meowsseuse here,” joked a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Magpie River in northern Quebec, which runs nearly 300 km (186 miles), was granted the rights this week by the local indigenous council. (representational image)(Pixabay)
The Magpie River in northern Quebec, which runs nearly 300 km (186 miles), was granted the rights this week by the local indigenous council. (representational image)(Pixabay)
trending

In a first, a Canadian river wins legal rights to safeguard the environment

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The river already powers a hydroelectric dam, and provincial energy corporation Hydro-Québec has previously explored plans for more development, leading local environmental groups to seek more concrete protections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/vellijanani)
The image shows Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/vellijanani)
trending

Woman’s hilarious rant on offices reopening has netizens in splits. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:22 PM IST
“Mere dil ka dard,” reads the simple caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chase the cat clinging to his human.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
The image shows Chase the cat clinging to his human.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
trending

Cat strongly denies to get off human's lap, clip is too cute to miss. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Every time the woman tries to remove Chase, he makes his denial clear with a stern meow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has now prompted people to share all sorts of posts.(Facebook/@police.assam)
The post has now prompted people to share all sorts of posts.(Facebook/@police.assam)
trending

‘Fake news peddlers be like’: Assam Police’s post gets Arijit Singh song twist

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:25 PM IST
“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The discovery of the species was published in the international peer-reviewed publication 'Biodiversitas: Journal of Biological Diversity'.(Facebook/@Dipoo Dipankar Borah)
The discovery of the species was published in the international peer-reviewed publication 'Biodiversitas: Journal of Biological Diversity'.(Facebook/@Dipoo Dipankar Borah)
trending

New alpine plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The new species belongs to the family of Himalayan sunflower, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology research fellow Dr Lobsang Tashi Thungon, who is a member of the team, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Baby Humphrey, a koala joey.(Instagram/@tarongazoo)
The image shows Baby Humphrey, a koala joey.(Instagram/@tarongazoo)
trending

Watch: Baby koala comes out of mom’s pouch for first time, makes public debut

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Baby Humphrey is estimated to be around eight months old, and is mum Willow's fifth joey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sheep Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia.(via REUTERS)
Sheep Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia.(via REUTERS)
trending

Baarack from the brink: 35 kg fleece shorn off rescued wild sheep in Australia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The sheep named Baarack is now settling in with other rescued sheep at Edgar's Mission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac