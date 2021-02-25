‘That is what gorilla laughter sounds like’: Zoo posts clip of animals wrestling
The Internet is filled with videos which leave people amazed and amused, all at the same time. This video showcasing ‘gorilla laughter’ perfectly fits that category. Shared on Smithsonian's National Zoo’s official Instagram profile, the clip is absolutely delightful to watch.
The video shows western lowland gorilla mother and son duo named Calaya and Moke wrestling. “Wrestling with our western lowland gorilla mother-and-son duo: Calaya + Moke! Turn up the volume and listen for low, breathy, staccato vocalizations—that is what gorilla laughter sounds like!” they wrote.
Take a look and don’t forget to increase the volume:
Since being shared nearly 14 hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 41,000 views. It has also accumulated various kinds of comments from people.
“I miss the zoo so much....can’t wait for it to be open again. In the meantime, this is wonderful,” wrote an Instgram user. “I just watched this a dozen times,” expressed another. We did too.
As for this individual, they wrote, “Little ones laughing sounds wonderful in all ‘languages’.” Another person shared, “That is beautiful.”
What do you think of the video?
