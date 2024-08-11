The truth behind viral ‘pregnant’ car videos in China: What’s really going on?

China is witnessing an extreme heatwave that has made an impact not only on people but also on cars. A video going viral on X shows how cars are getting "pregnant" in China due to rising heat. Yes, you read that right. The soaring temperatures in the country have led to the protective films on the car blowing up and swelling, making them look pregnant. Snapshot of the "pregnant car" in China. (X/@jenniferzeng97)

A video showcasing these "pregnant" cars where shared on social media and took no time to catch people's attention. The clip shows how several cars started to swell up due to the heatwave. (Also Read: Indian influencer faces backlash for mocking Chinese locals in viral video, people ask her to 'get educated')

According to Wrap Guys, elevated temperatures and extended exposure to direct sunlight can have an impact on the durability and aesthetics of a car wrap. High temperatures have the potential to cause vinyl wraps to bubble, stretch out, or even fade over time. Even while the wraps have a UV protecting layer that helps to ward against these issues, regular maintenance is still essential to preserving the life and high calibre of your wrap.

This video was shared on August 6. Since being posted, it has gained more than seven lakh views. The share also has over 3,700 likes. Many people took to the comments section to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, "Cheap adhesive on the back off-gassing? Imagine what toxic crap comes off the Chinese stuff you buy when it sees sunlight."

Another person X user, Nick, posted, "Yeah, I wouldn't want to pop it at; you just don't know if it has chemical gases inside it or not."

"Bad paint protection film wrapping. Bubbles in the wrap expand when it gets too hot," commented a third.

Someone else asked, "But any idea how to deflate these swollen car wraps in case of emergency?"