The White Lotus season 2 finale dropped on HBO and Twitter is flooded with reactions

The much-awaited The White Lotus season 2 finale dropped on HBO on December 11, and people have a lot to say about the enthralling season that is full of drama, comedy and romance. While many praised the intriguing storyline, others praised the cast's performances. Some are even processing the end of season 2 which gave closure to major storylines in the show.

And true to its nature, Twitter has been flooded with various shares surrounding the series. While some pointed out the stressful moments, others shared that the season's finale disappointed them. We have compiled a few of them in this article.

A Twitter user talked about the stressful moments in the series.

I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like? #WhiteLotus — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) December 12, 2022

"They gatekeeped, gaslighted and girlbossed," wrote another while sharing a clip from the series.

A Twitterati shared that they hope that The White Lotus goes on for ten seasons.

HOPE WHITE LOTUS KEEPS GOING FOR 10 SEASONS MINIMUM FINALE WAS A1 pic.twitter.com/HsSVCOjdhH — Tommy Pickles (@iamshellyshel) December 12, 2022

Another Twitterati shared that the season finale disappointed them.

the white lotus finale was kinda disappointing. it felt rushed — 💸 (@BENITOMARAJ) December 12, 2022

An individual shared a screengrab and wrote, "Mia and Lucia leaving The White Lotus."

mia and lucia leaving the white lotus pic.twitter.com/WCuuMDCXsR — katherine pickhardt (@katpickhardt) December 12, 2022

The White Lotus is a comedy-drama series by Mike White for HBO that revolves around a fictional resort, White Lotus, and the dark secrets concerning the guests, the staff and the locale. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second in Sicily.

