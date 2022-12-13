Home / Trending / The White Lotus season 2 finale dropped on HBO and Twitter is flooded with reactions

The White Lotus season 2 finale dropped on HBO and Twitter is flooded with reactions

The much-awaited The White Lotus season 2 finale dropped on HBO on December 11, and people have a lot to say about the enthralling season that is full of drama, comedy and romance. While many praised the intriguing storyline, others praised the cast's performances. Some are even processing the end of season 2 which gave closure to major storylines in the show.

And true to its nature, Twitter has been flooded with various shares surrounding the series. While some pointed out the stressful moments, others shared that the season's finale disappointed them. We have compiled a few of them in this article.

A Twitter user talked about the stressful moments in the series.

"They gatekeeped, gaslighted and girlbossed," wrote another while sharing a clip from the series.

A Twitterati shared that they hope that The White Lotus goes on for ten seasons.

Another Twitterati shared that the season finale disappointed them.

An individual shared a screengrab and wrote, "Mia and Lucia leaving The White Lotus."

The White Lotus is a comedy-drama series by Mike White for HBO that revolves around a fictional resort, White Lotus, and the dark secrets concerning the guests, the staff and the locale. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second in Sicily.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

