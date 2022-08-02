There are four crabs hidden among lobsters. How quickly can you find them all?

Every now and then, the Internet dispense images that challenge us to find things hidden in plain sight. And such seek-and-find images boggle our minds yet keep us entertained. The latest inclusion to that list is a picture that has crabs hidden among the sea of lobsters.

The baffling image was created by illustrator Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf. "Can you find FOUR CRABS among the lobsters?" wrote artist Gergely Dudás while sharing a post on his Instagram page. The image has four crabs hidden in plain sight among lobsters, and the challenge is finding all four.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

The post was shared a few days ago. It has since received more than a thousand likes and several comments. Many also tagged their family and friends and challenged them to find all the crabs hidden among the lobsters.

"Always so clever!" posted an Instagram user. "Found them all," wrote another. "Got all four!" shared a third. "Found them after some time," commented a fourth. "The lobsters holding claws though!" expressed a fifth.

If you are still trying to find the crabs, this image shared by the artist on his website may help. The crabs are highlighted in the below image.

The crabs are highlighted in the image. (Instagram/@thedudolf)

Earlier, the artist threw a challenge to find bananas hidden among the Minions in plain sight. Besides sharing seek-and-find images, the illustrator also posts cartoon sketches that never cease to delight people.