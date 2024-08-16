There’s a snake hiding in plain sight in this video. Can you find it without zooming in?

A viral video that shows a snake hiding in plain sight has left over a million viewers amazed. The video was shared on Instagram yesterday by wildlife photographer Ishan Shanavas, who called the snake one of the coolest snakes in India. There is a vine snake hiding in this video.(Instagram/@ishan.shanavas)

The video shows a vine snake hiding in plain sight in lush green foliage. However, so clever is the reptile’s camouflage that you would be hard pressed to see it at first glance.

The vine snakes in India, part of the genus Ahaetulla, are known for their slender bodies and vivid colours. They are typically green or greenish, which helps them blend easily into the foliage of their forest habitats. According to the India Biodiversity Portal, vine snakes are one of the most ecologically significant species of Western Ghats.

“So here I have one of the most camouflaged and beautiful snakes of the Western Ghats. This is my personal favourite,” Shanavas says in his video. “If you look from afar, you might not be able to see anything. But if you look closely, zoom in and then you will be able to see a beautiful green vine snake just perched very carefully on that plant.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video has been viewed over 1.4 million times on Instagram since being shared yesterday.

“Snake is in incognito mode,” wrote one Instagram user in the comments section. “I thought it was a dead leaf I was looking at. Then, when you zoomed in, I saw a snake,” said another.

Several people wanted to know if the snake is venomous. Shanavas replied to them saying vine snakes are mildly venomous.

A bite from a vine snake can cause a moderate reaction with localised pain. However, it is rarely fatal. Their venom is primarily used to subdue their prey rather than for defense.