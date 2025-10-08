'They charged us for plates too': Mumbai woman’s funny rant on Italy’s restaurant charges goes viral

An Indian content creator has left social media in splits after sharing her unusual experience at a restaurant in Italy. The content creator was charged an extra amount as 'Coperto'.(@thatindianchick_/Instagram)

Vagmita Singh posted a video on Instagram reacting to some unexpected dining rules in Italy that left her both shocked and amused.

“Bhai yeh toh syllabus mein tha hi nahi,” the caption of the post reads.

Coperto fee shocks Indian tourist:

Singh recounted a surprising yet hilarious experience at a restaurant in Italy. “Yahan aake pata lag rha hai ki Italy mein restaurant mein khaana khana kisi imtehaan se kam nahi hai, wo bhi national level ka (Coming here, I realise that eating in a restaurant in Italy is no less than an exam, that too at the national level),” she said.

She went on to explain that she had no idea about the ‘Coperto’ charge on her bill, and the waiter’s response left her even more surprised. “When I saw it in the bill, I was like Excuse me, what is this Coperto and why have you charged me for it?’.

The waiter was annoyed and replied, ‘So Coperto is the plate. You eat on a plate and you pay for the plate,’ she added in an Italian accent.

Her troubles did not end there. The content creator also found it tricky to order any customisation. She tried asking for rum with hot water because of a sore throat.

The waitress’s reaction? “I have to check,” she was told.

Even a simple request to have a drink without ice drew the same response, prompting the creator to joke, “Don’t bother, I’ll put my hand in the glass and take it out myself.”

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on October 7, 2025 and since then, it has gained 12.5 million views and more than 5.5 lakh likes.

Internet reacts:

The video quickly went viral, with Instagram users amused by Singh’s experience. Many found her reactions relatable, joking about the unusual Coperto charges and strict rules on food customisation in Italian restaurants.

One of the users, Charu Mishra, commented, “The kind of hospitality we get in India can't be found anywhere.”

A second user, Simran Rana, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Kadhi chawal nahi milte kya.”

“Plate wash ke liye nahi bola ?” another user commented.

Some users also shared their own unexpected dining experiences abroad.