This $13,000 cocktail comes with 150 diamonds- all you need to know about the luxe drink being served in the US

The craze for fancy and artistic-looking food has only increased over the years. These foods not only look aesthetically pleasing but also use a variety of rare ingredients to give a customer a once-in-a-lifetime experience. While you must have heard about a 24-karat plated gold burger and an extravagant ghewar, there's a new item on the fancy food menu that has left people stunned- Marrow Martini, a luxe cocktail for $13,000 (approximately ₹1.90 lakh). The drink is being sold in a Chicago restaurant. (Representational image)

What is Marrow Martini?

Adalina, a Chicago restaurant, is now home to the $13,000 Marrow Martini. This unique creation, devised by Colin Hofer, Michelin Guide's 2022 sommelier of the year, is a smoked heirloom tomato mezcal martini. What sets it apart is the addition of a tennis necklace from Marrow Fine, a gold coast jewellery shop, which contains 150 diamonds set in 14-karat gold, reported CBS News.

The cocktail combines Clase Axul Mezcal, clarified heirloom tomato water, and lemon basil olive oil. To add to the mystery of what's inside, the entire cocktail is served inside a smoke-filled cloche. (Also Read: Gatorwine: The latest viral drink trend sweeping the Internet)

Hofer told Fox News Digital via email that, "What makes the Marrow Martini truly unique is the seamless fusion of fine jewelry and luxury dining. It's not just about the cocktail — it's about creating an elevated experience."

He added, "Instead of traditional spirits like gin or vodka, I chose Mezcal because I believe it has untapped potential as a luxury spirit. Mezcal, much like heirloom jewellery, is often overlooked despite its richness. The particular Mezcal we use is a rare, sought-after brand made from Green Agave, native to the deserts of San Luis Potosí, Mexico."

Has anyone bought this luxury drink till now?

The cocktail has been available for a few days, and Marrow's CEO revealed that a man just purchased one for his wife, an admirer of the San Diego-based jeweller, reported CBS News.

Marrow Fine founder Jillian Sassone told CBS, "The client that purchased the martini wanted to do something special and surprise his wife. They both love Marrow Fine, and the martini was the perfect gift. They were the first to order the martini."