Home / Trending / This adorable Golden Retriever video will put a smile on your face. Watch

This adorable Golden Retriever video will put a smile on your face. Watch

trending
Published on Feb 24, 2023 08:18 AM IST

This sweet video of a Golden Retriever will surely brighten up your day. Watch the full video inside.

This Golden Retriever video will put a smile on your face.(Instagram/@goldenretriver_joy)
This Golden Retriever video will put a smile on your face.(Instagram/@goldenretriver_joy)
ByVrinda Jain

There are good days and bad days every week. And anytime we have a difficult day, a little encouragement from others makes us feel better. So, if you are looking for a little positivity to turn around your day, here we bring you a golden retriever video that will put a smile on your face.

In a video shared by Instagram page @goldenretriver_joy, a person is recording a balcony in a building from the ground. On the balcony, there is a signboard that reads, "Call Joy, if you are lucky, then an angel will come." So, the person recording the video tests it out and shouts the name Joy. Then, an adorable golden retriever comes running to the balcony.

Take a look at the adorable clip here:

This video was shared almost a month back. Since being posted on social media, the video has gone viral. The clip has been viewed 2.7 million times and has several likes and comments.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Now that's a witty signboard." Another person wrote, "This should be done with cats. They will never show up, and when it shows up, that means you are actually lucky." "Most beautiful thing I have seen today," added a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden retriever dog video
golden retriever dog video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out