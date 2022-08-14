Bride does mom's makeup at own wedding, mom ‘only trusted her.’ Watch

Recently, a video of a bride was shared on Instagram and went viral enough to garner almost two million views. But what is so interesting about it, you may ask? Well, the bride in this video which is now viral, can be seen doing her mother's makeup on her own wedding day. This day is when brides usually get their makeup and hair done, and not the other way around! This unique turn of tables has been making netizens chuckle and go 'aww' at the same time. There is a good chance that this video of the lovely bride and her mother on the former's wedding day will probably have the same effect on you as well.

The video opens up with a text insert that says, "When mom only trusts bride for her makeup." And lo and behold, that is exactly what the video displays as it progresses. The bride and her mother can be seen happily engaging in this process. The bride in the video is also a blogger on Instagram and goes by Pav Dhanoa. She has over 1,700 followers on her page.

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 24, the video has gotten more than 89,500 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "One of the best mother-daughter duos." "She looks so gorgeous, my heart melted watching this," another user adds. A third response shares, "So cute, her smile says it all."