This country invites travellers to sleep through its tranquil landscapes, dark skies, and Nordic traditions

Sweden is emerging as a global destination for sleep tourism, offering sleep-deprived individuals the chance to unwind and rejuvenate amidst its tranquil natural landscapes. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on luxury amenities or specialised therapies, Sweden’s version of sleep tourism draws from its serene wilderness, dark nights, and cultural emphasis on relaxation, reported the BBC. Sweden is emerging as a sleep tourism destination.(Pexel)

A recent visitor to Svartsö, a quiet island in the Stockholm archipelago, shared his experience of embracing Sweden’s natural approach to sleep tourism. Svartsö, with just 65 year-round residents, is a two-hour ferry ride from Stockholm and offers a peaceful escape during the winter months. The Skärgårdshotell, the only accommodation open in winter, provides cosy forest cabins perfect for those seeking solitude without complete isolation.

“My room is Swedish simplicity at its most minimal: a bed, a chair, and a bedside table. No television, and not much else to distract me from the pristine tranquillity of my surroundings,” the visitor recounted.

Christian Benedict, a sleep researcher at Uppsala University, explains the science behind Sweden’s appeal as a sleep tourism destination:

“The abundance of accessible nature and large areas of peaceful wilderness, combined with dark nights, cool temperatures, and a cultural emphasis on relaxation, makes Sweden an ideal location for sleep tourism. Studies have shown that technology and the way it impinges on our lives has a significant effect on our sleep, and spending more time in nature is tied to better mental health and fewer sleepless nights.”

The visitor experienced this firsthand, spending days hiking along snowy trails, observing the rhythms of nature, and embracing the Nordic approach to darkness. Svartsö, which means “the black island,” is named for its dark granite bedrock, though in winter, the name also reflects the sky’s freedom from city lights.

“Darkness, long viewed as a metaphor for fear and depression, is embraced in these Nordic regions. Further north in the Arctic Circle, where the polar night blankets the land in darkness for months, far from staying indoors, inhabitants strap on headlamps and explore snowy trails.”

Embracing Nordic traditions

A walk through the island’s forest and along its shorelines led to a classic Scandinavian experience—sweating out worries in a sauna hidden among the trees, followed by a plunge into the icy sea. The day ended with a simple meal of Swedish sausage and kale, followed by time spent by a fire.

“Traditionally, in the darker months, fire was important for warmth and light but also as part of the evening ritual,” said Marie, a kayaker who had paddled to Svartsö from Stockholm. “After dinner, people would cosy up around the fire and allow the flicker of flames to soothe away all the stresses of a day’s work.”

The visitor found the ritual effective, retiring to their cabin by 8 PM and sleeping for an uninterrupted 10 hours.

While sleep deprivation may seem like a modern issue, Sweden’s folklore tells a different story. The legend of the Mara, a mythical being that tortured people in their sleep, reminds us that restless nights are not a new phenomenon. However, in today’s digital age, technological distractions have become the primary culprits.

“Sweden is one of Europe’s most digitalized societies and were early adopters of digitalization,” said Thérèse Cedercreutz of Scandic Hotels Group. “Our interest in sleep, and especially the lack of it, can be traced to this and an increased awareness of its impact on our health, which we have set out to counteract with a range of measures. We have blackout rooms, sleep-inducing playlists, and wellness areas where mobile phones are banned. If our customers don’t sleep, our business as well as their health suffers.”

Sweden’s natural approach to sleep tourism offers a refreshing alternative to the stress of modern life, encouraging visitors to slow down, disconnect, and embrace the restorative power of nature. Through its unique blend of wilderness, tradition, and innovation, Sweden continues to redefine what it means to truly rest.

