This dog is a pro at the game of fetch. Watch entertaining clip

“He found all the balls..,” reads the caption posted alongside the sweet video.
This dog is a pro at the game of fetch, as he finds all the balls. Screengrab
Published on Oct 19, 2021 03:51 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

There are numerous videos which are shared on social media that show dogs and their humans playing the game of fetch. Such videos often make for an entertaining watch. A recent addition to that list of videos showcases a dog who is a pro at the game of fetch.

The clip was shared on Twitter two days back. It has collected many wonderful reactions since then. “He found all the balls..,” reads the caption posted alongside the sweet video.

The video opens to show the pooch entering a lawn and then sitting on the grass. It is only after someone whistles at the dog that the latter drops all the balls from his mouth onto the grass.

Take a look at this video:

 

The clip has got over 2.5 lakh views. It has also evoked several interesting reactions from netizens. “Heehee cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ah! So well behaved,” remarked another. “omg hhahahahaha hilarious,” posted a third.

What do you think of this video?

dog video
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
