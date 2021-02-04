IND USA
The image shows Perry the doggo showing off the sweaters.(Instagram/@theressomethingaboutperry)
trending

This doggo wants to show off its fancy sweaters. Netizens love it

As the clip goes on, a hilarious narration continues as Perry shows off the sweaters one by one.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:05 AM IST

If you simply love doggo videos then you’ll definitely swoon over this fashionista doggo. Shared on Instagram, this video featuring a white-furred doggo named Perry is all you need to brighten up your day.

“Some of my sweaters,” reads the caption. The video starts with Perry sitting on the floor facing the camera. As the clip goes on, a hilarious narration continues as Perry shows off the sweaters one by one. According to the caption the voice over is taken from a clip by Instagram user Lorena Pages and it is guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on January 31, the clip has garnered over 9,100 likes and several comments. People couldn’t stop expressing how cute Perry looked. While some praised the little doggo’s impeccable fashion sense others simply showered the comments section with heart emojis and kisses.

“Pawsome sweaters Perry!” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a fashionista,” commented another. “Where do you get such cute outfits from?” asked one individual. “Your sweaters! I love love love them Perry,” gushed another.

What do you think of this adorable video?

