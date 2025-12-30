‘This is not funny’: Woman joins office meeting from hospital bed, ignites debate on corporate work culture

A video showing a woman attending an office meeting virtually while sitting on a hospital bed has gone viral on social media, sparking a wider conversation about corporate work culture and expectations from employees during medical emergencies. A woman attended an office meeting from a hospital bed and her viral video sparked debate on corporate pressure.(Instagram/spicykhayalipulao)

Video shows work continuing amid medical treatment

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Deepika Mantri, shared a short clip of herself seated on a hospital bed with an IV drip attached to her hand. A laptop placed in front of her showed an ongoing office meeting, which she appeared to be attending despite being hospitalised.

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Tell me you are a corporate employee without telling me you are a corporate employee.” The caption accompanying the video simply said, “Corporate Employee ft.”

Watch the clip here:

Shared just a day ago, the video quickly struck a chord with viewers and has already garnered more than 1.1 million views.

Here’s how the internet reacted

The clip resonated with users, many of whom said it reflected the unspoken pressure to remain available for work even during illness. While some viewers admired her dedication, others questioned why anyone should feel compelled to work while receiving medical care.

One user commented, “Please dont normalise this.” Another wrote, “The real question is why the meeting could not wait.” A third viewer said, “Corporate life teaches you to ignore your health until it becomes unavoidable.”

Others shared similar experiences in their reactions. “I attended calls right after surgery, thinking it was normal,” one comment read. Another added, “This is not funny.” A user also remarked, “Work from hospital is the new work from home.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)