This is what a dog does when his human smells of another dog. Watch

Are you looking for a video to uplift your mood? If the answer is yes, then here's a video that might help. Shared on Instagram, a video showcases a dog and his human. The video is equally cute and hilarious and may bring a smile to your face. There is a good possibility that you may end up watching the video more than once.

"Maybe the foster puppies weren't such a great idea," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with a laughing emoticon. A text insert on the video reads, "When dad comes home smelling like another dog...." The hilarious video shows a dog named Magnus taking a shower when his human smells of another dog.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on Instagram a day ago, and it has since gained 1.3 lakh views. The video has amassed more than 12,581 likes. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Oh Magnus!! I'll come give you cuddles!" read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Bruno. "Magnus is gonna go listen to the whole Speak Now album after this betrayal," wrote another Instagram page named The Farmer's Dog. "I love Magnus' acting skills," expressed a third page dedicated to doggo. "You cheat on my daddy!" shared an individual. "You cheated on him and he knows it!" commented another. "Haha…. This is too good," posted a third.