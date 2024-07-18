‘This lady is unhinged’: US woman trolled for overconsumption of products while restocking fridge

In recent years, excessive consumption of products has become commonplace. Many people might watch a video on social media and impulsively decide to buy products, even if they don't really need them. The prevalence of compelling product videos in social media feeds has only deepened this culture of overconsumption. Recently, a US mom was trolled on social media for her habit of buying excess products when she shared a clip showing herself restocking her kids' fridge. The woman arranged the fridge with various items.

In the video, a woman can be seen meticulously arranging a variety of items in the fridge. She carefully places an assortment of beverages, including drinks, milk, and yogurt, along with different types of cheeses, meats, Lunchables, fresh vegetables, fruits, and an array of herbs. Each item is neatly organized in separate containers.

This post was shared on June 10. Since being posted, it has gained numerous views. The share also has over five lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on the overconsumption of items being done by the woman.

An individual said, "All that junk she packed for her kids is insane, sending them on their way to get diabetes and cancer. And what's with the herbs and butter? Lol, this lady is unhinged."

Another Instagram user wrote, "If someone really cares about their child's health, don't buy into this nonsense. Don't feed your child sugary crap like those bottled juices and Nesquik. It's more sugar than anything. Just make fresh juice. Processed cheese, ultra-processed whipped cream and sugary flavoured yoghurt is not it, either."

Instagram user Raijin said, "Am I the only one shocked by the amount of packaging and wonder why she doesn't just buy a whole thing of orange juice or apple sauce, etc...you do you, but man."

Someone else said, "Why do you need so many things?"