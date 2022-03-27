This 'miracle baby' elephant's survival story may make you emotional. Watch

If you are familiar with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, then you may already have an idea about the kind of posts they share on their Instagram page. Rescuing and rehabilitating elephants is what these people at the trust do and share descriptive posts - both photos and videos, about the same. Recently they have taken to their page in order to share a video of how an elephant named Mayan was rescued.

The post comes with quite a descriptive caption and a video that is of three minutes and 12 seconds duration. The caption reads, “Mayan’s story began at the bottom of a septic tank. During their morning rounds, Manyani Prison guards found an infant elephant had fallen into the septic prison tank. His tiny body was completely submerged, with only his trunk poking above the sewage like a desperate snorkel.”

“This is a fraught situation for any elephant, let alone one so young. Initially, however, it looked as though Mayan might defy the odds and waltz through. He fed well and put on weight. But then, the dreaded teething stage set in, and Mayan withered before our eyes. For three months, he collapsed on a near-daily basis. Yet, despite the overwhelming suggestion otherwise, we never gave up hope for this little calf. That’s why he is alive today,” it concludes.

We won’t give away much so watch the video for yourself right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring the beauty of life and how the elephant managed to survive despite all odds. It has also received more than 18,000 views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “An incredible story about the resilience of the orphan babies and the determination of Sheldrick's vets and devoted keepers.” “All these obstacles you had to go through, Mayan! But look at you now! Surrounded by love & strength,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This sweet baby has been through so much. Mayan, I wish you nothing but good health forevermore!”

What are your thoughts on this video by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust?