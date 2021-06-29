This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way

Netizens are not among those who sit idle when there is a possibility of kick-starting a new trend, especially with memes. Now, the latest meme-trend that is flooding Twitter may teach you alphabets in a hilarious way and leave you laughing out loud while relating to the memes.

The trend is quite easy yet amusing. One just needs to take an alphabet, pair it up with some funny dialogue or simply make it relatable with a character from a Bollywood web series or movie. Here are some of the best results of this trend:

When the expected third wave makes you cancel your travel plans

The 'N' in Corona stands for pic.twitter.com/AVpXoxBgND — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 28, 2021

All SRK fans raise your hand!

The "A" in Shah Rukh Khan stands for : pic.twitter.com/gjzUpuDt1M — विकास (@itsvikas__) June 28, 2021

The living Google search engine from The Family Man 2

Share this right now if your Goa plans were cancelled for the tenth time

The good old college days

Rap God ft. Bollywood

The 'M' in Eminem stands for : pic.twitter.com/aUkYTfrUAC — PrinCe (@Epic__Prince) June 28, 2021

Sorry dad

The epitome of truthfulness

A in mummy kasam stands for pic.twitter.com/J7zyM0WPbF — Arunwal (@Fakchod) June 28, 2021

Did you relate to any of these memes?

