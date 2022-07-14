This pet cat is a 'daddy's boy' and just can't wait for him to be home. Watch

It goes without saying that a pet raised by more than one person tends to have a favourite parent. For some pets, it might take some amount of cajoling to understand which parent they prefer. But one doesn't need to be overly perceptive to figure out which parent this particular cat prefers—its video has been going absolutely viral on Instagram. This cat is being dubbed by Instagram as a ‘daddy's boy’ and for good reason. There is a high chance that this video will make you laugh out loud and brighten up the rest of your day.

“Conversations with a daddy's boy,” reads the text insert that this video has been shared on Instagram with. This cat video is equal parts cute and funny because of how the cat simply ‘speaks’ to its mom and gets its point across to not just her but also to everyone watching this video. “Enjoy one of my favourite conversations with Mr. Roswell,” reads the caption that this cat video was shared with. The video was shared on Instagram on the page dedicated to this cat named Roswell who has over 63,500 followers on the page.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 20, the video has gotten more than 23,000 likes.

One comment on Instagram reads, "Look at his thumbs!" "I love his squeaky meows, such a talkative boy," another user adds. A third reply says, "I was going to suggest getting communication buttons, but it might be a one-button (dad) song!"