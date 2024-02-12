This Valentine's Day, turn your old love letters into toilet paper

For Valentine's Day, people can now turn their old love letters from their past relationships into recycled toilet paper. Yes, you read that right. Who Gives A Crap, a toilet paper company launched in 2012, announced 'Flush Your Ex' program to turn old love letters into privy paper. Snapshot of the poster of 'flush your ex' campaign. (Instagram/@WhoGivesACrap)

The company also took to Instagram to share about it. They wrote, "Mail us whatever cursed paper correspondence is taking up psychic space in your sock drawer - love letters, postcards, receipts from your first date - and we’ll deliver it directly to our production facilities, where it’ll be transformed into our 100% recycled, eco-friendly toilet paper." (Also Read: 'Scrap your ex': Valentine's Day offer by a car company will give you the ultimate 'car-tharsis'

They added, "Because nothing says closure like knowing that someone, somewhere is putting those sweet nothings exactly where they belong."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained close to 1,500 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

An individual wrote, "Therapy < flushing a letter from your ex."

A second shared, "Flush your ex = favourite time of the year."

A third said, "OMG, that's hilarious and brilliant! You guys rock!"

"This is marketing genius!" commented a fourth.

A fifth added, "The service we didn’t know we needed."

A sixth posted, "This is iconic."