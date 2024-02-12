 This Valentine's Day, turn your old love letters into toilet paper | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / This Valentine's Day, turn your old love letters into toilet paper

This Valentine's Day, turn your old love letters into toilet paper

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 12, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Who Gives A Crap, a toilet paper company launched in 2012, announced 'Flush Your Ex' program that turns old love letters into privy paper.

For Valentine's Day, people can now turn their old love letters from their past relationships into recycled toilet paper. Yes, you read that right. Who Gives A Crap, a toilet paper company launched in 2012, announced 'Flush Your Ex' program to turn old love letters into privy paper.

Snapshot of the poster of 'flush your ex' campaign. (Instagram/@WhoGivesACrap)
Snapshot of the poster of 'flush your ex' campaign. (Instagram/@WhoGivesACrap)

The company also took to Instagram to share about it. They wrote, "Mail us whatever cursed paper correspondence is taking up psychic space in your sock drawer - love letters, postcards, receipts from your first date - and we’ll deliver it directly to our production facilities, where it’ll be transformed into our 100% recycled, eco-friendly toilet paper." (Also Read: 'Scrap your ex': Valentine's Day offer by a car company will give you the ultimate 'car-tharsis'

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

They added, "Because nothing says closure like knowing that someone, somewhere is putting those sweet nothings exactly where they belong."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained close to 1,500 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

An individual wrote, "Therapy < flushing a letter from your ex."

A second shared, "Flush your ex = favourite time of the year."

A third said, "OMG, that's hilarious and brilliant! You guys rock!"

"This is marketing genius!" commented a fourth.

A fifth added, "The service we didn’t know we needed."

A sixth posted, "This is iconic."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On