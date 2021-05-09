This woman’s quirky way of wearing jewellery over a mask has tweeple impressed

Every now and then the Internet churns out content that leaves one amused and amazed at the same time. This Twitter post shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra is exactly that type of content. The post may leave you praising the woman featured in it and also giggling at her out of the box idea too.

The share shows a woman decked up in heavy jewellery while wearing a mask. What makes the share more interesting is how she manages to wear a piece of jewellery over her mask. “#JewelleryJugaad level ‘Super Ultra Pro Max’,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on May 7, the post has garnered over 2,100 likes and several comments. While some expressed their views with a hilarious tone, others couldn’t stop laughing at the creativity shown by the woman. Some simply shared laughing emojis under the post.

Kitne pratibhashali log hai humare yaha😉😂 pic.twitter.com/iZT5RWFXBg — Ankit Mishra (@MiAnkit007) May 7, 2021

😂😂😂😂 — Mitali Chandola (@journomitalli1) May 7, 2021

Super se upar 👌 — Rahul Sharma (@rahulklab) May 7, 2021

What are your thoughts on this share?