Tiger drinks water from puddle on road amid rainfall at Bandipur National Park

Are you someone who loves watching those videos that show wild animals in their natural habitat? There are different forest reserves and national parks across the country who often take to social media to share clips that capture amazing sights of wildlife. Additionally, the forest service officials also introduce glimpses of the wild world to netizens. Just like IFS officer Ramesh Pandey whose Twitter page is filled with incredible posts. In his latest share, he posted a video of a tiger drinking water from a puddle amid rainfall. The image shows a tiger drinking water from a puddle in Bandipur (FD Bandipur)

“Tiger sighting in Monsoons. This comes from Bandipur,” he wrote. He also added that forest officials at Bandipur National Park captured the video. The wonderful clip opens to show a stretch of muddy road amid a jungle. A tiger is seen drinking water from the puddles on the road to quench its thirst amid rainfall.

About Bandipur National Park:

This place has the second highest tiger population in India. Located in Karnataka, it shares its borders with three other national parks. Other than tigers, one can also find animals like leopards, elephants, sloth bears, chitals and sambars. Furthermore, numerous birds can be spotted in this national park.

Take a look at this video of a tiger drinking water:

Isn’t it an amazing sight? The video surely left netizens mesmerised. Several people also took to the comments section of the video to express just that.

What did Twitter users say about this video of a tiger drinking water from a puddle?

“Oh wow, what a sighting,” posted a Twitter user. “Real beauty of forest. Nice capture,” added another. “Lovely tweet sir,” joined a third. “Majestic,” wrote a fourth.

The post was shared on July 26. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 2.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered nearly 3,500 likes. What are your thoughts on this incredible video of a tiger drinking water amid rainfall?