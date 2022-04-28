Tiger Shroff makes viral video with mimicry artist behind ‘Choti bachi ho kya' meme. Watch

If you are a regular on the Internet and one to keep up with the viral and hilarious trends that come up, then you are possibly quite familiar with this one as well. “Choti bachi ho kya?” [Are you a little girl?] was a dialogue from Tiger Shroff’s debut movie Heropanti that was released in the year 2014. And the dialogue has once again gained momentum after he said it during a promotional event for his upcoming movie Heropanti 2.0 that is set to release this year on April 29, that is, tomorrow.

But a viral meme has been doing the rounds on Instagram and all social media in general, where a man mimics Tiger Shroff’s dialogue with a lot of skill and aptness. This man named Deependra Singh has more than two lakh followers on his Instagram page. And he is known to post several videos that go viral where he mimics actors like Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the like.

Just recently, this mimicry artist finally met Tiger Shroff - one of his inspirations and the person who made Singh go viral. They can both be seen doing a comedy sketch together where they mouth this famous dialogue together by the end. He captioned this video by writing, “Finally choti bachi ho kya together.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who simply loved the duo together. It has also received more than 6.9 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Goosebumps.” It was shared with a few emojis of hearts. “Epic,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Artist apne hero ke saath.” [An artist with his hero]

What are your thoughts on this video starring Tiger Shroff and Deependra Singh?