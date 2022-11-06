Home / Trending / Tiger spotted with its prey near golf course in Ooty. Watch hair-raising videos

Tiger spotted with its prey near golf course in Ooty. Watch hair-raising videos

trending
Published on Nov 06, 2022 08:01 PM IST

The videos and images of a tiger sitting near a golf course with its prey was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the tiger spotted near a golf course in Ooty.(Twitter/@Ananth_IRAS)

ByTrisha Sengupta

Videos of wild animals spotted near human settlements are often fascinatingly scary to watch. Just like these videos posted on Twitter that show a tiger near a golf course with its prey. Shared by Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi, the videos have sparked a chatter among Twitter users.

“This was at the edge of the Golf course in Ooty - the big cat with its meal! #tiger #golfcourse,” Rupanagudi posted. He shared two images and two videos of the big cat. One of the videos shows the animals coming out from behind a bush at the golf course. The other clip captures the tiger standing in front of its half eaten prey.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted the tweet has accumulated more than 2,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow, I had better be careful when I play there,” wrote a Twitter user. “Tiger Woods…,” joked another. “What an amazing sight!,” expressed a third. “Tiger in the woods.,” commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on the videos of the tiger shared on Twitter?

