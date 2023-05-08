TikToker meets Prince William and Kate Middleton on a train, video divides netizens

Francis Bourgeois, a well-known TikToker in Britain who creates content about London's trains, captured his encounter with Prince William and Kate Middleton while commuting. The social media influencer recorded his experience and shared it on Instagram. However, the video soon left many people divided. TikToker Francis Bourgeois meets Prince William and Kate Middleton on a train.(Instagram/@Francis Bourgeois)

"The Elizabeth Line sprint at Tottenham Court Road is quite enjoyable once you get used to it!" wrote Francis Bourgeois as he shared the video on Instagram. The clip begins to show Francis Bourgeois on a subway station with a GoPro attached to his forehead. As he runs to catch the train, he spots Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales can be seen talking to people. As they meet the TikToker, Prince William and Kate Middleton shake hands with Bourgeois and say, "Very nice to meet you." To this, Bourgeois replies and says, "Nice to meet you. I hope you enjoyed the Elizabeth Line."

This video was shared just three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed 6.2 million times. The share has also received several likes, including one from the official Instagram page of The Prince and Princess of Wales. Additionally, it has also raked several comments. While many appreciated and were amazed by the clip, others said that it was scripted.

An individual wrote, "Oh my goodness!! This is brilliant." Another shared, "Wow, Francis, that is amazing, getting to meet Prince William and Princess Kate. You are so lucky." A third joked, "Omg, what are the odds! Incredible moment for Kate and William to meet a legend!" A fourth added, "Francis was star struck!!"

Some others also mentioned that the video looks scripted. An individual shared, "He was not wearing the head camera initially! Fully scripted!" A second wrote, "Sorry, but this does not look real." A third posted, "Why does anyone believe this is genuine? Seriously."