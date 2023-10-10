TikToker slams food served on Biman Bangladesh Airlines, netizens share mixed reactions

After a video highlighting the meals served aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight surfaced, a wave of criticism swept in, with many expressing dissatisfaction over the perceived poor quality of the food. Breakasft served in Biman Bangladesh Airlines. (Instagram/@thegushti)

The video, originally shared on TikTok by the handle @ishxn.a99, made its way onto other social media platforms and has been going viral. (Also Read: Flight attendant takes revenge on passenger pretending to be vegetarian)

It opens to show an omelette served with a few chillies and a side of mushrooms. One can also see a croissant and a bowl of fruit next to it. A text inlay on the video reads, "Biman Airlines, is this the worst plane food breakfast?"

Watch the video of the food served on the plane here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gone viral with more than 51,000 views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to react to the food.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual claimed, "That food is coming from 'Newrest'. That's the catering company. It's trash and it seems they are the ones lacking with quality."

A second added, "Biman doesn’t do first class. Its business class isn’t much better than the economy, the food is still awful, just larger portions."

A third commented, "Bring your own food brother or pay for first class. Everyone knows that airline food is not very good."

"As long as you get to your destination that’s all it matters, you can then explore all the nice places in Bangladesh. Don’t get discouraged by plane food," posted a fourth.

A few others also mentioned in the comments that the food served on Biman Bangladesh Airlines isn't that bad.

A user said, "Their chicken pulau is delicious though."

Another shared, "Looks fine to me. You're expecting 5 Michelen stars at Biman, that's the problem."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON