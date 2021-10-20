Netflix asks netizens a question related to ‘You’ on Instagram, Tinder U has the perfect answer to it

The instagram page of Netflix India recently shared a post showcasing the protagonists of the popular thriller series ‘You’, along with their newborn. The caption of the post started an interesting exchange of replies between the Instagram handles of Netflix India and Tinder U India.

“Joe and Love have moved in next to you. What’s your reaction?,” asks the caption shared alongside the post. This post has garnered several prompt reactions from netizens. One of the hilarious responses was posted by the Instagram page of Tinder U India. “Move out,” reads their reply. There’s a possibility several Instagram users will answer in the same vein. However, the conversation didn’t end there. “Hey, You. I see you’ve commented on my post. Is this a sign? Are you flirting with me?,” reads the reply posted by @netflix_in. To this, @tinderu_india responded by saying, “real id se aao Joe Goldberg.”

This exchange of comments has left several netizens giggling. Chances are, you will too participate in this witty exchange.

For the uninitiated, who are trying to make sense of the conversation, Joe and Love are the protagonists of the popular series. Both of them have a scary history, which is why many view them as dreadful characters. In the third season of the series, which was released on October 15, the couple moves into a new house in the suburbs to give their newborn a better life. But can they leave their past behind? Well, you'll have to watch the show for that. However, if you have followed the series, chances are you were also left laughing out loud at this funny exchange.

