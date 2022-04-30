Home / Trending / Tiny cat tries meowing loudly, video prompts netizens to appreciate its efforts
The video of the cat trying to meow loudly was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the tiny cat.(Reddit/@zt997)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cute cat videos have the power to uplift people's mood almost immediately. Do you agree to that statement? Then here is a video that may make you very happy. This video shows a tiny cat trying to meow loudly. The clip has now prompted people to shower appreciative comments. There is a chance that after watching the video you will be inclined to do the same too.

Though it's unknown when or where the video was first captured, it is has now created a buzz after being shared on Reddit. Posted with the caption, “The roar of the lion,” the video is too cute to handle.

The clip opens to show a tiny cat sitting on a floor looking towards the camera. Within a few moments, the little ball of fur tries meowing as loudly as it could. Take a look at the wholesome video and don't forget to turn up the volume:

Since being shared some 21 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 6,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Awe! Haha Soooo fierce!!” wrote a Reddit user. “It is a work in progress,” posted another. “They’re trying their best and they have earned my respect,” praised a third. “Awww so cute,” expressed a fourth. “So fierce and fluffy!” commented a fifth. “Oh my, what an adorable smol floofball! I wanna snuggle!” shared a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

