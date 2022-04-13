Tiny joey peeks from mama kangaroo's pouch. Watch heartwarming video

Are you looking for an adorable animal video? Are you looking for a video that may leave you with a smile? Are you searching for a clip that you may end up watching over and over again? Then here is a clip that may leave you very happy. Shared on the Twitter handle of Chester Zoo, the video shows a kangaroo joey peeking from its mother’s pouch.

“WAIT FOR IT...,” the zoo wrote. Meet the new 'miniature kangaroo' here at the zoo! After months in mum's pouch, here's the amazing moment the TINY dusky pademelon joey finally took a peek outside,” they added. The share is complete with the hashtag #chesterzoo.

The video opens to show the mama kangaroo standing. Within moments, the tiny joey puts out its head from inside her pouch. It then curiously keeps looking around and also at one point gobbles some food. The video not only shows the beautiful animals but it also explains more about them.

Take a look at the video:

After months in mum's pouch, here's the amazing moment the TINY dusky pademelon joey finally took a peek outside 🤩#chesterzoo pic.twitter.com/D5e7o7CDht — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) April 7, 2022

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 18,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 800 likes. Many shared love-filled comments to showcase their reaction for the video. There is a chance that you will agree with some of the comments too.

“Soooo cute,” wrote a Twitter user along with a smiling face with hearts emoticon. “Absolutely precious,” expressed another. “How gorgeous is that,” commented a third. “Oh how very very sweet!!!” commented a fourth along with several heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

